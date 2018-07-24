RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to cathedral

EMBED </>More Videos

Archdiocese announces plan to move sacred remains. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. --
A looming mosaic shows modern-day St. Katharine Drexel standing solemnly, holding two children close. Nearby, an altar honors her family.

And soon, her remains will join the intimate scene as her tomb moves from Bensalem to the Roman Catholic Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, the Rev. Dennis Gill, rector and pastor of the Cathedral Basilica, announced designs for an entombment at the city's mother church for "one of our own, a Philadelphia saint."

A private transfer of St. Katharine's remains, along with her original tomb, stone and woodcut featuring three angels, will take place over the summer. Construction of a platform for the tomb will occur over the next few weeks.

This rendering shows what the new shrine for Saint Katharine Drexel at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul will look like.



The shrine will open to the public in September, with an official installment and blessing scheduled during a Mass of Thanksgiving in November, church officials said.

"Katharine has often been referred to as an apostle of social justice, and that is the message she speaks to us today," said Sister Donna Breslin, president of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, which was established by St. Katharine.

In 2016, Breslin's order of nuns announced it was selling several properties including its motherhouse in Bensalem, where St. Katharine was entombed, to Philadelphia, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest. Conversations about the transfer began in January 2017. The project has been underwritten by a private foundation.

St. Katharine was born in 1858 into a wealthy Philadelphia family but gave up her life of privilege to establish the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in 1891. She is known for her work with underprivileged minority communities, especially African-Americans and Native Americans. She founded dozens of schools, missions and historically black Xavier University of Louisiana in 1925.

In 2000, she became the second American-born person to be canonized.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionpennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Televangelist wants donations for $54M jet
Local woman makes history in Evangelical Lutheran Church
GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Deadly Hamilton house collapse caused by long-term water damage
Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Trader Joe's employee killed by police gunfire during LA standoff
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Chester
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Show More
Report: Ivanka Trump's clothing company shutting down
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Pa. woman battling cancer meets Taylor Swift thanks to The View
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series
More News