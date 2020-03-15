For decades, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc have been working together to produce a weekly Mass for television. While it usually runs on television early in the morning on Sundays, we are now providing it for you to see on 6abc.com as well.
We also have a list of other services that are streaming online.
We hope this presentation helps provide comfort during these stressful times.
The Pentecost Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Archbishop Nelson Perez
