religion

The Mass from the Archidiocese of Philadelphia

For decades, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc have been working together to produce a weekly Mass for television. While it usually runs on television early in the morning on Sundays, we are now providing it for you to see on 6abc.com as well.

We also have a list of other services that are streaming online.

We hope this presentation helps provide comfort during these stressful times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligioncatholic churchcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
RELIGION
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Easter Sunday Virtual Mass and Services
How to stream virtual Community Passover Seder Services
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Obama will headline tonight's 'Graduate Together' for Class of 2020
Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Gov. Wolf to red zone counties: 'We're trying to keep people safe'
Chester County high school seniors honored in their neighborhood
35-year-old male shot, listed in critical condition: Police
12 more Pa. counties moving to 'yellow,' not Philly
Ocean City ask beachgoers to respect social distancing guidelines
Show More
1,000 flags stationed at Saint Matthews Cemetery to honor Veterans
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Pa. State Trooper injured in Philly hit-and-run
Crews search Delaware River for missing fisherman
Fishing charters, watercraft rentals to resume in NJ
More TOP STORIES News