Ukrainian Catholic Church celebrates new leader in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ukrainian Catholics in Philadelphia are celebrating the enthronement of a new leader.

Borys Gudziak was installed this morning as the new Archbishop.

He was appointed by Pope Francis.

The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of Immaculate Conception was filled with faithful during a Tuesday morning ceremony in North Philadelphia.

Presiding over the service was his beatitude, Sviatoslav Shevchuk
