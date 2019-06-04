Ukrainian Catholic Church celebrates new leader in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ukrainian Catholics in Philadelphia are celebrating the enthronement of a new leader.
Borys Gudziak was installed this morning as the new Archbishop.
He was appointed by Pope Francis.
The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of Immaculate Conception was filled with faithful during a Tuesday morning ceremony in North Philadelphia.
Presiding over the service was his beatitude, Sviatoslav Shevchuk
