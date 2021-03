6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share the Pal, Sunday Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.The Celebrant for the Mass is the Rev. Joseph McCaffrey, School Minister, Little Flower High SchoolThe Lectors are Marina Andrews, Robert Frederico, Vanessa Turchi-Perrault is the Cantor and Annette DeMedio is the Pianist.