kidnapping

Officials have 'good reason' to believe remains found belong to Aniah Blanchard; 2nd man arrested, got rid of evidence in Alabama kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. -- An Alabama district attorney says they have "good reason" to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Monday that the remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Police arrested 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery on first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police earlier charged 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

RELATED: Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. Blanchard remains missing.

RELATED: Police say missing Alabama college student was harmed, evidence of foul play found

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

RELATED: Judge orders DNA testing from suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamakidnappingu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Bodycam video shows moment officers rescue kidnapped girl in Texas
Officials: 2 may have more details on kidnapping of Curtis Jenkins III
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, milder today
Arson investigators examine site of Frankford fire
Show More
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing investigation
3 car crash knocks out power in NE Philly
More TOP STORIES News