12 years after he disappeared, on Thursday, Shamari Taylor's remains were positively identified.Taylor was the son of the late State Representative Jon Myers. Finding Taylor's body reinvigorates this investigation in which, to this day, no one has been successfully prosecuted."The investigation was already active. Now it's accelerating because that's a good investigative lead, having the body recovered of who you are looking for," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.Taylor was last seen on the 7600 block of Woodbine in Overbrook Park on August 26, 2006. That night, up to 10 masked men abducted him and his girlfriend who would soon be released. Taylor was never seen again.The day after the abduction two men went to Taylor's mother's home in the 5400 Block of Wyalusing Avenue where they shot both his mother and sister in the head. They survived. Several days later, Taylor's cousin was raped and robbed. The crimes have never been solved. Then, this week, there was a break in the case."Earlier this week, based on information that was developed during the course of the investigation both by Philadelphia police and other law enforcement partners, in a lot in the North Philadelphia section of the city remains were recovered," said Kinebrew. "That's why we always say there's no such thing as a bad tip, a wasted tip, or an outdated tip. It doesn't matter when. The law supports that too. There's no statute of limitations on homicides."Authorities have always said they believe the abduction was drug-related.Kenneth Tuck was tried twice on kidnapping and other offenses.In 2007, the jury was unable to reach a verdict. In 2008, he was acquitted of all charges.Police said they will pursue new leads and they work to bring Taylor's killer or killers to justice.------