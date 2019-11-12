missing girl

Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Florida girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. -- Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing last week found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

The team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities were working to confirm the victim's identification, according to the statement.

News video showed multiple police vehicles parked along a dirt road in the area where authorities said remains were found.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has said Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, hasn't spoken with investigators since that day. The sheriff, who is not related to the Williams family, has called Brianna Williams a person of interest in the case.

RELATED: Missing Florida child's mom not cooperating with police

Brianna Williams has been staying at the Jacksonville naval air base she works, authorities said.

Investigators issued a release Monday asking whether anyone had seen the child and her mother in a black Honda Accord between Jacksonville and Alabama within the past two weeks.

Brianna Williams is from the county in which the remains were found, according to FirstCoastNews.com.

State, federal and local authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaalabamahuman remains foundmissing girlmissing childreninvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Record Cold Late Tuesday Through Wednesday
'Horrific child abuse': Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
Closing arguments set to begin in Kratz trial
Photos released of suspects in theft of 'Batman' the cat
A new push to make phone repairs cheaper, more accessible
Proposal for gas station Wawa on waterfront goes before zoning board
Show More
Archbishop Carroll celebrates life of student killed in hiking incident
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Bundle up: Flurries fall in Center City
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
More TOP STORIES News