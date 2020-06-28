missing person

'Unidentified remains' found near area where soldier's remains discovered

KILLEEN, Texas -- Witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in a Killeen field on Saturday evening, according to police.

At 1:33 pm, officers were called to the 3400 block of Florence Road for an area check after people say they spotted remains while in the area.

KWTX-10 said the discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' remains on June 19.

This information comes as search crews continue to look for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen back in April, however, officials have not yet said if any of these cases were connected.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have removed the remains and sent them to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for further review.

SEE ALSO: Missing soldier Gregory Morales' skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says
EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.



Foul play suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkilleenarmybody part foundmissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Amish teen missing for nearly week; manhunt underway
Search resumes for Texas soldier missing for 2 months
Coast Guard searches for missing boater in North Wildwood
Police: Amish teen vanishes after church event in Pa.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot rescued after banner plane crashes in N.J.
Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school
Amazon driver fulfills odd delivery instructions
Double shooting on City Avenue, suspects flee in car
Amish teen missing for nearly week; manhunt underway
Baby killed, 4 others injured in Amazon truck crash on NJ Turnpike
NFL player speaks out after alleged racist incident at Chipotle
Show More
Florida COVID-19 daily cases surge to more than 9,500 Saturday
Who killed Timothy McGorder?
First weekend of indoor dining in Philly suburbs
More dynamite found in ATM explosions case, authorities say
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
More TOP STORIES News