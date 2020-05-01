Coronavirus

FDA allows emergency use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- U.S. regulators will allow emergency use of the experimental drug, remdesivir, that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

It is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19.

RELATED: Palo Alto woman recovers from coronavirus after being treated with remdesivir

The Food and Drug Administration acted Friday after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that the drug remdesivir shortened the time to recovery for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The drug also might be reducing deaths, although that's not certain from the partial results revealed so far.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences has said it would donate its currently available stock of the drug and is ramping up production to make more.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakdrugcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Update: COVID-19 testing sites including Atlantic City
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
Pork plant to reopen after hundreds of employees get COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
Man who dismembered teen dies from ruptured aortic aneurysm
Show More
'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Workers swing on scaffolding in terrifying high winds
More than 1 million have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
More TOP STORIES News