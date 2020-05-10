Remembering rock & roll icon Little Richard and legendary music executive Andre Harrell

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Little Richard, one of the founding fathers of rock & roll died Saturday. His passing reportedly from bone cancer striking a chord across the music industry.Even former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted out "Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow.""He would get on stage and become another person," recalls radio veteran and a Broadcast Pioneer of Philadelphia, Patty Jackson.Jackson who says she saw Little Richard perform at the Grammy's in the '90s says the signature vocals, hairdo, and style even more memorable in person. "There will never be another Little Richard," she added.Jackson adds it's no secret why he was able to sell more than 30 million records, and influence so many artists including the Beatles and the Boss."When you think of a Prince, when you think of an Usher, when you think of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson they all took little nuggets of what Little Richard brought out," said Jackson.His death, not the only loss in the music industry this weekend. Legendary hip hop and R&B record label founder, Andre Harrell also passed away from causes unknown."This is a legacy that lives on to this day, What Andre Harrell started with Uptown Records it ushered in an era of unforgettable music," Jackson said. Jackson also spent time with Harrell two years ago while he was searching for talent in Philadelphia.His label notable for launching acts like Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & The Boyz, and Jodeci. He's also known as the one tie boss of Sean Combs, better known as "Diddy.""These two men were not afraid to be different and groundbreaking and that's what made a Little Richard and Andre Harrell stand out," said Jackson. Both men being recognized on social media by many of the artists they either helped or continue to inspire.Harrell was 59-years-old, Little Richard was 87-years-old.