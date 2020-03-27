Woman, 73, dies from COVID-19 at Philadelphia nursing home

Renaissance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center says the 73-year old woman passed away late Wednesday night.
She was one of the eleven residents who tested positive in the 123-bed facility. Currently, there are 110 residents living in the facility.
"The Renaissance team is deeply saddened by the loss of one our residents due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them," said a statement.
RELATED: FEMA debunks myths about coronavirus pandemic
Officials tell Action News that a contracted employee who was last in the building on March 11 did tell the nursing home that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials at the nursing home are not able to determine if that person could have infected residents.
Read the full statement from Renaissance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center below:
"The Renaissance team is deeply saddened by the loss of one our residents due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). Our deepest condolences go out to the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them.
"Resident safety is always a top priority and the facility is doing everything it can to ensure that every resident is in a clean, safe living environment. Most importantly, staff are working around the clock with the medical director and medical professionals with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to stop the spread of the virus within the facility. The facility conducts daily assessments of all residents and takes immediate medical actions for anyone presenting COVID-19 symptoms. The facility takes all precautionary measures as directed by the CDC and state and local health departments, including no visitations and no communal dining or other group activities. The facility actively screens all staff prior to beginning their shift, all staff wear protective gloves and proper masks, and it has implemented aggressive cleaning procedures that include regular disinfection of all surfaces and common touch points.
"The facility will continue to work with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and will continue to communicate with residents and their family members."