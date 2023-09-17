Plane crash: 2 pilots killed after colliding upon landing at National Championship Air Races

RENO, Nev. -- Two pilots were killed Sunday after their planes collided while landing at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, the Reno Air Racing Association said.

The pilots were identified by the RARA on Sunday evening as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing.

"I am completely devastated and heartbroken today," Fred Telling, chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and president of the T-6 Class, said in a statement. "These two pilots weren't just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week."

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. PT on Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Only the pilots were aboard their aircraft. One of the planes was a single-engine North American T-6 G, and the other a single-engine North American AT-6B.

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) said in a Facebook post the incident happened at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race. No civilians were injured, the RARA said.

"Safety is the foremost concern of RARA and we work year-round to host the safest event possible," the association said in its post. "As we always do, we are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and ensure that all of our pilots, spectators and volunteers have the necessary support during this time."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.