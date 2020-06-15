Shoppers Share Concerns With Retail Open in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a much different shopping experience with Pennsylvania finally in the yellow phase.Outside IKEA in South Philadelphia, a long line formed well before doors opened Monday morning. Customers describe this weekend as chaotic."There was a line that looked like Universal Studios in Florida and I think it would have been a several hour wait," Elaine Case of West Philadelphia said.As shoppers dashed for whatever home items they needed, many shared having anxiety."I still say it's too early to be opening a lot of stuff, and I'm just going to try to distance myself from people and wear this mask, and hopefully things will be fine" Case said."I think it's kinda being cautious. Everything's opened but the virus is still out there, so we still have to be careful," Lauren Bird of Ocean City said.And others were naturally excited."We've been inside for two months I'm just excited to be out," shopper Marta Gortska said.From big stores to small boutiques like ones in Manayunk, the owner of Vamp Boutique says it's all about making customers feel safe while the coronavirus is still a major concern.Masks are required and she says more shoppers are opting to do curbside pickup."For one, all the merchandise is now, after someone tries it on, we steam it all out we set it out for 24 hours," Owner Teresa Davis said.The big question...will shopping ever be the same?"Shopping use to be such a release for everybody and now it's more so a cautious thing for people,'" Davis said.