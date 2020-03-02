Upper Darby High School placed on lockdown after report of student with gun

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby High School was placed on lockdown Monday after a report of a student with a gun, district officials said.

"The school was placed in lockdown as a result of high school administration being alerted that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm," the district said in a statement.

Suspects are in custody and police are investigating, the district said.

The view from Chopper 6 HD showed several police cars parked outside of the building.

"Everyone is safe," the district said in a statement. "We understand that lockdowns can be a very emotional situation for everyone involved, but the safety of our students and staff is always paramount. We are waiting for

police to complete their investigation."

Transportation delays home are expected.

