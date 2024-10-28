24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Reported domestic disturbance leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 12:08AM
WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in Montgomery County on Sunday.

It happened just before noon at the Commerce Square Apartments in the Willow Grove area of Upper Mooreland Township.

According to police, officers in Upper Moreland Township received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at the apartments.

At the scene, police say an 83-year-old female resident let them inside. That's when police reportedly found a 68-year-old male resident armed with a handgun.

Authorities say the man refused to drop the gun when police told him to.

He was then shot and killed by police, according to investigators. His identity has not yet been released.

No further information has been provided on this incident. An investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

