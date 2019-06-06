Investigation underway at Brookhaven Walgreens following reports of armed robbery

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police investigation is underway at a 24-hour Walgreens in Delaware County following reports of an armed robbery early Thursday.
Police were called to the store on the 4000 block of Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven around 4:30 a.m.
The Delaware County Crime Scene Unit is on scene investigating.
So far officials are not releasing any information.
