Investigation underway at Brookhaven Walgreens following reports of armed robbery

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police investigation is underway at a 24-hour Walgreens in Delaware County following reports of an armed robbery early Thursday.

Police were called to the store on the 4000 block of Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven around 4:30 a.m.

The Delaware County Crime Scene Unit is on scene investigating.

So far officials are not releasing any information.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
