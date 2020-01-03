Reports of gunfire near Mount Laurel housing development

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officers responded to reports of gunshots near a housing development in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.Police have not released too much information about the investigation at Creek Road and Crows Nest Court.Shortly after midnight Friday, a large police presence could be seen at the Rancocas Pointe development.It is unclear at this time what led to the gunshots being fired.Police tell Action News there were no injuries.Investigators left the scene just before 5 a.m.