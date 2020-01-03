Reports of gunfire near Mount Laurel housing development

By
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officers responded to reports of gunshots near a housing development in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Police have not released too much information about the investigation at Creek Road and Crows Nest Court.

Shortly after midnight Friday, a large police presence could be seen at the Rancocas Pointe development.

It is unclear at this time what led to the gunshots being fired.

Police tell Action News there were no injuries.

Investigators left the scene just before 5 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran vows 'harsh' response to US killing of top general
'It's horrible': Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
1 injured in crash on Route 9 in Middle Township
Woman, beaten and raped, escapes from Bucks County home: Police
AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Stretch Ahead, But Mild For January
Apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Township under investigation
Show More
Crime, unemployment rates down in Camden
Boil water advisory issued for Limerick Township
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
Governor outlines effort to bolster mental health services
2 Philadelphia elementary schools remain closed due to asbestos
More TOP STORIES News