Rescue crews search Delaware River for missing boater

DELANCO, N.J. (WPVI) --The Coast Guard tells Action News they are searching for a missing man in the Rancocas Creek.
They said the search began in the Delaware River near Hawk Island in Delanco, New Jersey after they received reports of a boater falling overboard and into the water.
According to the Coast Guard, a boat struck a wake on the New Jersey side of the river around 5:40 p.m. Monday. The boat overturned. Officials said a total of five people were involved in the incident.
Philadelphia Marine Unit Boat 3 rescued three women and a man.
The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is in stable condition. The two women were taken to Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro, New Jersey; their conditions are unknown at this time.
The search continues for the fifth boater.
