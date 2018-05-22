Rescue crews search Delaware River for missing boater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3504169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Water rescue underway in Delanco: As seen on Action News at 6 p.m., May 21, 2018

The Coast Guard tells Action News they are searching for a missing man in the Rancocas Creek.They said the search began in the Delaware River near Hawk Island in Delanco, New Jersey after they received reports of a boater falling overboard and into the water.According to the Coast Guard, a boat struck a wake on the New Jersey side of the river around 5:40 p.m. Monday. The boat overturned. Officials said a total of five people were involved in the incident.Philadelphia Marine Unit Boat 3 rescued three women and a man.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is in stable condition. The two women were taken to Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro, New Jersey; their conditions are unknown at this time.The search continues for the fifth boater.------