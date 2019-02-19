Man injured after backhoe topples in King of Prussia

A man is hospitalized after an incident involving a toppled backhoe in King of Prussia on Tuesday afternoon.It happened on the 100 block of Cinnamon Hill Road around 3:30 p.m.Chopper 6 was over the scene as crews worked to free a trapped person.Authorities say just before 4:30 p.m. the man was freed and transported to an area hospital.There's no word on the condition of the victim at this time.-----