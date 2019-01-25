Rescue underway for worker trapped in hole in Christiana, Delaware

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a rescue effort in Christiana, Delaware on January 25, 2019.

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
Rescuers are working to free a DelDOT contractor who fell in a hole on Friday morning.

It happened at 234 Old Baltimore Pike in Christiana, Delaware.

The New Castle County Trench Rescue team was dispatched to the scene around 10 a.m.

The worker is trapped in a five-foot-deep hole in a roadway at a construction site.

There was no word on if that person was injured.

Old Baltimore Pike is shut down in the area.

