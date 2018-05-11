Rescuers respond to fire at apartment building in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia firefighters were called to the scene of a dumpster fire at an apartment building in North Philadelphia.It happened on the 1500 block of North 5th Street.Fire officials say they were called to an eight-story apartment building with smoke showing just before 11 a.m. Friday.A vacant part of the building was impacted by the fire, officials said. The building appeared to be undergoing renovations or construction.There was no immediate word on any injuries.------