Rescuers respond to fire at apartment building in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters were called to the scene of a dumpster fire at an apartment building in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1500 block of North 5th Street.

Fire officials say they were called to an eight-story apartment building with smoke showing just before 11 a.m. Friday.

A vacant part of the building was impacted by the fire, officials said. The building appeared to be undergoing renovations or construction.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfireNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News