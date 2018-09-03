Residents escape Kensington house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents escape Kensington house fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on September 3, 2018.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Residents were able to escape a burning home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Allegheny Avenue near an El train platform.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a home.

Officials say everyone inside the home was able to make out safely. There were no injuries reported.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Labor Day
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman in NE Phila.
Visibly angered Doug Pederson addresses Eagles QB reports
Archdiocese of Philadelphia contract talks continue
Officials: Man fires gun after told no more Ice Cube tickets at racetrack
Firefighters try to save relics as fire engulfs Rio museum
Car flips over after crash on I-295 SB in Bellmawr
Man visiting from Florida shot, killed in Germantown
Show More
Source: Brooklyn child rape suspect an MS-13 gang member
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend speaks out
Woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops
VIDEO: Woman with baby leads troopers on chase in Texas
More News