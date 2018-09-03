Residents escape Kensington house fire

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --Residents were able to escape a burning home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Firefighters were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Allegheny Avenue near an El train platform.
When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a home.
Officials say everyone inside the home was able to make out safely. There were no injuries reported.
Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.
