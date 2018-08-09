SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --High levels of carbon monoxide have forced residents of three homes outside in the middle of the night.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Bridge Street in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood.
It's not clear what caused the elevated levels of CO.
Several people have been checked out by medics, but no serious injuries have been reported.
PGW was called to the scene to check the levels and determine the source.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps