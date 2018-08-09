Residents forced from homes over high carbon monoxide levels in Summerdale

High levels of carbon monoxide forces Summerdale residents out of their homes. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 9, 2018.

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --
High levels of carbon monoxide have forced residents of three homes outside in the middle of the night.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Bridge Street in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood.

It's not clear what caused the elevated levels of CO.

Several people have been checked out by medics, but no serious injuries have been reported.

PGW was called to the scene to check the levels and determine the source.

