Residents march to stop the violence in Philadelphia

Community leaders, clergy, police, and neighbors are spending their Friday night marching through their streets to take back control.Mobilizing through the streets of Southwest Philly.From young to old it was a unified message to end the murder, stop the malicious, violent behavior plaguing the community.Tahira Fortune of North Philadelphia said, "We need more people coming out, more people showing support for our community."Last year, Tahira Fortune's 18-year-old son Samir was shot and killed. "It's the worst pain," she said.Alicia Chainey also knows that pain."My nephew was gunned down last year at 59th and Larchwood," said Chainey.He was just 17 years old.The same age as the teenager killed on the corner of 60th and Spruce eight days ago. It's where the March began. It's where flying bullets are all too routine.Philadelphia Police Captain Greg Riley said, "I think it was March 7. We had another triple shooting right here at 273 S. 60th Street, so two triple shootings here alone."Marla Oliver of Southwest Philadelphia said, "I live in the block that's being used as a vessel for the activity. The seniors are being affected, the children."Hopeful their prayers for peace are heard."We did it in June and we went nine or 10 days without a shooting. So it was effective," said Captain Riley.A ten day stretch is a start, but not nearly long enough.------