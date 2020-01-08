NJ residents near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst react to Iran missile strike

US officials say Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.
"You can't just bomb a U.S. Embassy and expect no retaliation so, you just got retaliation and don't like it. You can't take your medicine very well. I don't know what kind of stronger medicine you're gonna get next," said John Haviland of Wrightstown.
On a cold snowy winter night in Wrightstown, about the only place you're going to find a lot of people is at the Thunderbird Lanes Bowling Alley. And there were plenty of opinions there.
"I think they done messed up. They in trouble. The Iranians yeah, they in trouble," said Adam Harris.
"They got us a little scared but you know we can handle it. It ain't nothing America can't handle. Strongest force out," added John Harris.
"Bad move by the Iranians. They don't have no chance, not against the U.S. said James Edwards of Brownsmills, New Jersey.
The strikes, which came as Iran buried Soleimani, raised fears that the two longtime foes were closer to war. But there were some indications that there would not be further retaliation on either side, at least in the short term.
'All is well!' President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the missile attacks, adding, 'So far, so good' regarding casualties. Moments earlier, Iran's foreign minister tweeted that Tehran had taken "& concluded proportionate measures in self-defense," adding that Tehran did "not seek escalation" but would defend itself against further aggression.