Residents say large fire in Frankford was intentionally set

Fire in Frankford row home: Katherine Scott reports on Action News Mornings, November 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fast-moving house fire caused evacuations in the city's Frankford section early Monday.The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue.Crews arrived to find heavy flames on the first floor of a three-story end of the row building. The building houses a convenience store on the bottom floor and apartments above.Residents of the building told Action News they saw people with tightly-drawn hooded sweatshirts outside of the building immediately before the fire started.It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.So far there is no word of any injuries.The Red Cross is at the scene assisting seven people who were displaced by the blaze.