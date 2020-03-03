Residents shocked to learn neighbor was suspect in stolen ambulance

VIDEO: See the stolen ambulance police chase its entirety

See the stolen ambulance police chase in Philadelphia in its entirety.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Northeast Philadelphia say they were shocked when they saw their neighbor on the news leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance.Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Mark Giwerowski, who describes himself on Facebook as an unemployed bum.Giwerowski is accused of stealing an ambulance during a domestic-related incident in Northeast Philadelphia and trying to run over an officer. Giwerowski was shot three times before leading police on a 90-minute chase.His neighbors in the 4000 block of Creston Street had heard all the commotion with the sirens and helicopters flying all over the place."It was kinda crazy and then we pulled it up on the news and realized what was going on and yeah, come to find out it was my neighbor, wow," said neighbor Latoya Savage."Actually when I first saw the news clip, I didn't know it was him, I knew the guy looked familiar but it didn't cross my mind that it would be him. Then after a few days, I said, 'Oh my God that's the guy at the end of the block," said Rae, another neighbor."I know he's alright, I didn't even know he would do stuff like that though, he was alright, he was a cool boy," said James Hendricks."It's always like that though, everyone says he was a nice guy and he kept to himself," said Lori Lewis.Giwerowski remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition with three gunshot wounds to the lower extremities at Jefferson Torresdale. He faces a slew of charges including robbery, carjacking, and multiple counts of aggravated assault and related offenses.