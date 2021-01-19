Residents told to shelter in place after Monroe County shootings; 4 reportedly hurt

According to a Facebook post by Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn, gunfire has been reported at A Pocono Country Place, a Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stoogies on Route 196, and other locations.
At least four victims have been injured, there was no immediate word on their conditions," says Penn.
Police are asking residents on the Rt. 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place.
Due to several shooting incidents in the area, Police are asking those on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place. Report any suspicious activity.— Monroe County OEM (@MonroeCtyOEM) January 19, 2021
"Please consider this a developing community safety danger," added Penn.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.