Restaurant owners rush to meet the city's requirements for 50% capacity for Valentine's Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Valentine's Day weekend is typically a cash cow for local restaurants, but many are rushing to meet the city's stringent requirements for 50% capacity.Restaurant owner Jon Myerow applied Saturday but had to hire a mechanical engineer, which costs hundreds of dollars."Their calculations look simple, but it's very easy to come up with inaccurate numbers doing this," said Myerow.A spokesperson for The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says the city has received 41 applications. So far, only approved two of them.A large proportion of them are missing required information, city officials say.City Councilmember Allan Domb says the city's requirements are too strict, disproportionally affecting minority-owned restaurants."These requirements by the health department exceed the requirements of hospitals. No other business has these requirements, and for them to put these out a few days before this weekend, it should have been planned in advance," said Domb.The Philadelphia Department of Health says they are working to update their form so it's more clear what needs to be completed by restaurants.