Retail worker charged with groping child in New Jersey store

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A retail worker in south Jersey is once again accused of inappropriate contact with a customer.This time, the incident involved a child.Mekhi Clarke was arrested in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Wednesday.He's accused of groping a juvenile in a private area.It reportedly happened this week at the Kohl's on Route 42.Clarke is already facing charges for an upskirting case at a nearby Lowe's where he worked earlier this year.