Retail worker charged with groping child in New Jersey store

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A retail worker in south Jersey is once again accused of inappropriate contact with a customer.
This time, the incident involved a child.
Mekhi Clarke was arrested in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Wednesday.
He's accused of groping a juvenile in a private area.
It reportedly happened this week at the Kohl's on Route 42.
Clarke is already facing charges for an upskirting case at a nearby Lowe's where he worked earlier this year.
