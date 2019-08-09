Retail worker charged with groping child in New Jersey store

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A retail worker in south Jersey is once again accused of inappropriate contact with a customer.

This time, the incident involved a child.

Mekhi Clarke was arrested in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Wednesday.

He's accused of groping a juvenile in a private area.

It reportedly happened this week at the Kohl's on Route 42.

Clarke is already facing charges for an upskirting case at a nearby Lowe's where he worked earlier this year.
