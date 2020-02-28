Good Samaritan, retired New Jersey police officer released from hospital after accident

POMONA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A retired police officer who was hit by a car on the Garden State Parkway as he tried to help others involved in an accident was given a hero's send-off on Friday as he was released from the hospital.Outside Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Pomona, New Jersey, state police troopers and officers from 10 other local departments stood at attention as retired Sgt. Scott Barr wheeled himself through the doors with tears in his eyes."He went through hell and back from this accident and we're just here to show our support for him," said retired Sgt. Jim Butler, who served alongside Barr in Ship Bottom, New Jersey."I said I went out for a pair of shoes like five months ago and I'm just going home now for the first time. Pretty amazing," joked Barr.Barr was out running errands with his wife on October 12, 2019, when he pulled over on the Garden State Parkway to help someone who was involved in a crash."There was an accident in front of us and the guy's car was off to the side of the road. The next thing I knew...I just woke up in the hospital," explained Barr. "Things were awful."Barr was rushed to the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. He ended up losing most of his left leg."We originally thought it was going to be a lot worse than it turned out. It's been a difficult situation," said Ship Bottom Police Chief Paul Sharkey.He says if he could go back to that night, he'd do it all again."We were so worried that there were kids or someone in the car. We had to stop you know? You never know," said Barr."We're an ongoing testimony to faith and family and love and support and generosity," said Barr's wife, Kathleen. "It's who we are and it's who we will continue to be."Barr says he's looking forward to relaxing at home and eventually getting back to running and surfing.