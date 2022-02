PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is now a $20,000 reward to find the driver who hit a woman on Broad Street last month and left the scene.The incident happened on Friday, January 21, at 11:30 p.m., in the area of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.The victim, a 20-year-old woman, had just gotten off a bus and was struck while crossing the street.Surveillance did show the driver did get out of the red car he was driving, then ran off.Two other men were also with him.The woman hit suffered serious injuries.