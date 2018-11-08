Reward offered in 1993 cold case in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --Twenty-five-years ago Today, an 18-year-old girl disappeared from a train station in Lansdale, Montgomery County.
Julie Barnyock went missing back in 1993 while waiting for a ride. Her body was found three weeks later.
More than two decades later, investigators believe someone, somewhere knows something that can lead them to her killer.
A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
