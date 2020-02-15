Rhawnhurst man suffers severe burns when gas can explodes in his hands

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man suffered severe burns after a gas can exploded in his hands in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.Emergency personnel were called around 7 p.m. Friday to the backyard of a home on the 500 block of Solly Avenue.Police said the 38-year-old man was lighting a fire pit and decided to pour gasoline into the fire.The gas can he was holding then exploded.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.