Rhawnhurst man suffers severe burns when gas can explodes in his hands

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man suffered severe burns after a gas can exploded in his hands in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

Emergency personnel were called around 7 p.m. Friday to the backyard of a home on the 500 block of Solly Avenue.

Police said the 38-year-old man was lighting a fire pit and decided to pour gasoline into the fire.

The gas can he was holding then exploded.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rhawnhurst (philadelphia)explosionburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News