Rhawnhurst woman injured in house fire: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in 'extremely critical' condition after an early Saturday morning fire.

This is happening along the 1900 block of Rhawn Street in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m. with smoke showing from the house.

Officials say they initially had trouble finding the woman because of hoarding conditions inside the home.

The victim, believed to be in her 70's, was found about a half hour later and taken to Nazareth Hospital.

There's no word what sparked the blaze.
