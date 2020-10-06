Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had elbow surgery

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had surgery to repair a ligament tear in his left elbow last week and the team says he's expected to return to play in four to six months.

Hoskins injured his ulnar collateral ligament when his non-throwing arm collided with a baserunner on Sept. 12 against Miami. Dr. Steve Cohen performed the surgery on Friday.

The procedure was not a full reconstruction, so Hoskins' recovery time is expected to be shorter than it would be for Tommy John surgery.

Hoskins batted .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs in 41 games for the Phillies in 2020.
