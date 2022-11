Action News Anchor Rick Williams honored with PABJ's 2022 Journalist of the Year award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday was an incredible night for one of our own here at Action News.

Congratulations to anchor Rick Williams who received the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2022 Journalist of the Year award.

Saturday night's gala was held at the University City Science Center.

Anchor Sharrie Williams had the pleasure of emceeing the event.