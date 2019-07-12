RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A Ridgecrest man assessing the damage in Kern County after two powerful earthquakes rocked the region used a giant stick to show the depth of a massive fissure.
Erik Catlin shared video on Facebook on July 8.
It shows him reaching into the crack with a long piece of wood to see if he could touch the bottom, but it was way too deep.
"So here's the deepest fissure I found today. It was deeper than I am tall. Wasn't about to try and test it though," Catlin posted on Facebook.
Aftershocks continue to rattle the Ridgecrest area after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit July 4 before a much larger 7.1 quake struck July 5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Man reaches into fissure after earthquakes split the ground in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More