Ridley Township first responders memorial vandalized

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Someone vandalized a Delaware County memorial for first responders killed in the line of duty, according to authorities.

Photos of the Police and Fire Memorial, outside the Ridley Township Municipal Building, show someone poured dish soap into the fountain causing it to foam over.

Though most of it was cleaned up by Tuesday morning, there were still some suds in the water.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police.
