Ring video shows FedEx driver see downed American flag in front yard, rush over to properly fold it

NEW JERSEY -- A Ring home security camera captured a special moment in New Jersey when a FedEx driver noticed a downed American flag and stopped to fold it.
The driver, Chris, noticed the flag pole had been knocked to the ground in someone's front yard.
He pulled over and rushed over to pick up the fallen flag.
Despite strong winds blowing the flag in all directions, Chris managed to fold it up the proper way.
The flag's owner posted the video to Facebook, thanking the driver for his kind act.
The video was posted on Feb. 7 and has more than 250,000 views and hundreds of comments applauding his patriotism.
Some people commented they were so touched, the video made them cry.
Another person called him a "true American."
