Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced

EMBED </>More Videos

Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced. Watch the 6abc.com update from August 22, 2018 on the sentencing of Jean McIntosh.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia woman who had a role in kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults discovered chained up in a basement has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

Jean McIntosh was sentenced Tuesday as several of the victims testified about the lasting effect of the abuse they had endured.
RELATED: Tacony dungeon survivor speaks out 6 years later
EMBED More News Videos

6 yrs.after being held captive in Tacony, survivor speaks out. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 7, 2017.



Law enforcement officials say McIntosh helped prosecutors build a case against her mother, Linda Weston, the ringleader of the group that held victims captive for years in a cramped, Tacony basement.

Weston previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison plus 80 years to avoid the death penalty.

EMBED More News Videos

A woman charged with keeping prisoners in the so-called Tacony dungeon is now pleading Guilty.


In all, five people were charged with 196 counts, after police rescued four people from the basement in October 2011.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrimeassaultkidnapping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tacony dungeon survivor speaks out 6 years later
Top Stories
Teenager arrested in high school star athlete's killing
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Man charged with hate crime at Delaware gay pride festival
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
Arrest warrant issued for forgery suspect in Chester County
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Shower Today
Show More
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Flooding leads to water rescues in Lehigh Valley
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
More News