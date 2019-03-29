'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison; victim's family reacts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5172796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A member of the so-called Ripper Crew, a satanic cult whose members sexually mutilated and killed women during the 1980s, is scheduled to walk out of prison.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2323190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Convicted murderer Thomas Kokoraleis could be free soon. He was a member of the infamous "Ripper Crew" that sexually mutilated and killed several women in the 1980's.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2384463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thomas Kokoraleis, a member of the "Ripper Crew" convicted of sexually mutilating and killing women in the 1980s, could soon walk out of prison.

CANTON, Ill. -- A convicted killer said to be part of the notorious "Ripper Crew" was released from prison Friday.Thomas Kokoraleis, 58, abducted and murdered Lorry Ann Borowski of Elmhurst in 1982. She was just 21.Kokoraleis was a suspected member of the "Ripper Crew", a satanic cult whose members sexually mutilated and killed as many as 20 women during the 1980s.Kokoraleis was released from the Illinois River Correctional Center in Canton, about 30 miles west of Peoria, after serving half of his 70-year sentence.Attorney Gloria Allred and Borowski's family held a news conference in Rosemont Friday afternoon to speak out about his release.In early March, Borowski's loved ones told ABC7 Eyewitness News they were horrified that Kokoraleis would be walking free."We don't want him to hurt anybody else," said Mark Borowski, victim's brother. "Everybody needs to be aware that he's like a firecracker. He can go off at any time, and by the time somebody finds out it might be too late."Borowski was reported missing on May 15, 1982. She had been abducted in broad daylight while walking a few blocks from her apartment to work. Five months later, her body was found at the Clarendon Hills Cemetery. She had been abducted, raped and stabbed more than 80 times.Kokoraleis was sentenced to life in prison for Borowski's killing. But prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty on appeal in exchange for a 70-year prison term. That deal allows for the inmate's release.Jason Sweat, spokesman for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, said the state is legally required to release Kokoraleis because he has served the maximum possible amount of time on that sentence.Kokoraleis was denied release in September 2017 after he failed to find an approved place to live, in violation of parole-eligibility requirements.The former DuPage County resident is likely to be the only member of the four-man gang who will have a chance to rejoin society.His younger brother, Andrew, was executed by lethal injection 20 years ago at age 35, prior to Illinois eliminating the death penalty. The other two have used all of their eligible appeals, although one of them will be eligible for parole if he lives to be 89.Relatives of some of the victims' families were infuriated in late 2017 when they learned of Kokoraleis' expected release. Their efforts led to an 18-month delay of his initial parole date, but authorities said there was nothing else they could do to hold him beyond March 29."He will just walk out of prison - no ankle bracelet, no parole officer. Nothing. It's the worst nightmare you can ever imagine," said Liz Suriano, the victim's best friend."I don't know what he's going to do or how his life is going to go, but he should be miserable every day of his life," Mark Borowski said.