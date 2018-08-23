Rise in teen violence causes concern in the city

Philadelphia police noted the increase in teen violence on the streets Wednesday during a press conference about the arrest of one of the suspects accused in the murder of Kristian Marche.Those who track crime say traditionally when kids are out of school in the summer months violence increases.Teen on teen violence has dominated headlines this summer in the city of Philadelphia.Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Norman Davenport said, "Something needs to be done to address the violence in the city especially involving our teens."Just today 15 and 16-year-old suspects were arrested in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kristian Marche.Across the city, cases where the shooters and victims are under 18. In some cases, multiple youngsters killed and wounded."We had a job in July where 5 people are shot and of the five, four are teens the number of shooting we've had through the city that kind of fits that mold," said Lt. Davenport.Criminologist Caterina Roman is an associate professor at Temple University who tracks crime."The reason is we're not paying attention to the culture of violence, we're good at policing. Together we're not focusing on what we can do to stop youth from wanting to shoot, carry weapons."Roman believes the loss of two evidence-based programs in the city that included outreach to high-risk young adults has left a void."We're not saying how do you get guns? How do you decide that they're going to shoot guns?" she said.Child Psychologist and Professor at PCOMM Dr. Elizabeth Gosch said, "Adolescents as a whole is a time when kids tend to be more impulsive. Their frontal cortex isn't as developed."Dr. Gosch says teenagers don't often understand the ramifications especially those who regularly witness violence or are physically abused themselves."They're much more likely to make decisions based on emotions, peer pressure, snap judgements," added Dr. Gosch.Dr. Gosch says they are also seeing the impact of video games. Those teens that play have a high rate of aggression and isolation.------