Rita's Sweepstakes Rules

Rita's Sweepstakes RulesNO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.I. NAME OF SPONSORRita's Franchise Company, LLC, WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com (collectively "Sponsors") are Sponsors of this Rita's Sweepstakes (this "Sweepstakes").II. ELIGIBILITYThis Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of PA, NJ, and DE. Entrants must be at least 18 years or older as of the date of entry to participate in this Sweepstakes. Employees of Sponsors, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and immediate family and household members of such employees, including Rita's franchise owners and their employees are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. Advertising and promotion agencies any individual (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsors' organizations or entities responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising, or promoting this Sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate families/household members of such individuals are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.III. AGREEMENT TO SWEEPSTAKES RULESParticipation in this Sweepstakes constitutes the entrant's ("Entrant") full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Sweepstakes Rules and Entrant represents and warrants that Entrant meets the eligibility requirements.IV. HOW TO ENTERNo Purchase Necessary.To enter this Sweepstakes, Entrant must click on the "Rita's" sweepstakes listing on the 6abc.com page. The link will take Entrant directly to the sweepstakes page where Entrant can register by entering the required information. Limit one entry per person. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to these Sweepstakes Rules may be disqualified at the sole discretion of Sponsors. If Entrant uses fraudulent methods or otherwise attempts to circumvent these Sweepstakes Rules, Entrant's submission(s) may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of Sponsors.V. SWEEPSTAKES COMMENCEMENT DATE AND DEADLINE FOR ENTRYThis Sweepstakes begins 12:00am EST on April 5th and ends at 11:59pm on April 18, 2021.VI. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATIONThere will only be one (1) winner (the "Winner"). The Winner will be randomly selected on April 19, 2021 from all valid entries. The Winner will also be notified via the e-mail, and/or phone number provided with the Winner's entry materials. The Winner must respond to Sponsors within 48 hours of being notified or the prize will be forfeited. If for any reason, the prize is not claimed or the Winner is disqualified, the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting, selected at random from remaining valid and eligible entries. Limit one prize per winner for this Sweepstakes. Persons who have won any other prizes promoted by Sponsors within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this Sweepstakes.VII. PRIZE(S)The Winner will win "Free Rita's For a Year!" This prize will be awarded in $500 worth of Rita's gift cards (i.e., twenty (20) $25 gift cards) (the "Gift Cards") redeemable at Rita's locations. The Gift Cards do not expire and the Gift Cards can be used at any Rita's location for any Rita's product for sale. Gift Cards will be mailed out directly to the Winner once the Winner's address and information is confirmed.Any and all expenses not specifically listed herein are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Some restrictions may apply. Federal, state, and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. If the Winner is a minor under state law, prize will be awarded in the name of the Winner's parent or legal guardian. The Winner is not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsors in their sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.To claim the prize: (a) the Winner must provide proof of age, identity, and residency; (b) the Winner must sign and return an affidavit of eligibility/compliance with these Sweepstakes Rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification; and (c) The Winner's intended guest(s) or travel companion(s), if any, must sign liability/publicity release, all within the time period specified by Sponsors.Odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. No substitution or transfer of prize except with Sponsors' permission or where required by law. If for any reason the announced prize, including the Gift Cards, becomes unavailable, Sponsors may award a substitute prize of equal or greater value.VIII. TERMS & CONDITIONSEntries remain the property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsors cannot provide any technical support, and accept no responsibility for ensuring the receipt or successful submission of entries. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsors are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including by way of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, and/or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or otherwise violates these Sweepstakes Rules, including these Terms and Conditions, and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend this Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.IX. RELEASESBy participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrant agrees to be bound by these Sweepstakes Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final in all respects.Entrant agrees to release, acquit, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsors, and their respective current and former predecessors, parents, subsidiaries and affiliates, for each of their respective current and former partners, owners, shareholders, agents, attorneys, employees, officers, directors, representatives, licensees and assignees, advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss, liabilities, or damages arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from or relating to Entrant's participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize including without limitation (i) any condition caused by events beyond Sponsors' control that may cause this Sweepstakes to be disrupted or corrupted and (ii) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with this Sweepstakes.Winner agrees that WPVI-TV (ABC6) has not made or is in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on the prize, if any, are subject to the prize provider's (i.e., Rita's Italian Ice) terms and therefore winner agrees to look solely to such prize provider for any such warranty and/or guarantee.X. PRIVACY POLICYSponsors will collect personal data from Entrant when Entrant enters this Sweepstakes, and this information will be used for the purposes of administering this Sweepstakes, publicizing this Sweepstakes, other promotional purposes, and any marketing purpose that benefit Sponsors. Information collected from Entrant is subject to Rita's privacy policy (the "Privacy Policy"). All Entrant's contact information provided shall be subject to the Privacy Policy, located at: https://www.ritasice.com/privacy-policy/. Entrant authorizes the Released Parties to use Entrant's name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors' sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.XI. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LISTFor the name of winner, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Rita's Sweepstakes, c/o Marketing Dept, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 by April 18, 2021.