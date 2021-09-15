careers

Rite Aid moving headquarters to South Philadelphia

Rite Aid, founded in 1962, says it has more than 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states.
PHILADELPHIA -- Rite Aid is moving its headquarters to Philadelphia in what it calls a site "designed specifically for in-person collaboration and company gatherings, rather than office spaces."

The new "enterprise headquarters" will be located in the former Navy Yard in South Philadelphia, offering a space for teams across Rite Aid's various businesses - including Rite Aid retail, Elixir, Health Dialog and Bartell Drugs - to "meet, collaborate, engage clients and partners, and cultivate the kind of strong professional relationships that serve as the bedrock for successful remote teams."

In addition, planned "regional collaboration centers" across the country will allow teams to come together for in-person meetings, training and development and more, the company said.

The company said an internal survey indicates that most Rite Aid corporate associates, who have been working remotely since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prefer working from home but also want opportunities to meet, collaborate and learn together in person.

Jeff Olson, the company's vice president of communications, told PennLive.com that Rite Aid would maintain a "collaboration hub" in the Camp Hill area in Cumberland County, but details are still being determined.

