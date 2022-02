Video shows alleged gunman wanted for shooting Rite Aid security guard

EMBED >More News Videos Police say the incident happened when a security guard working at the Rite Aid asked a man and a woman to leave the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a gunman wanted for shooting a Rite Aid security guard earlier this week. It happened on February 1 near Broad and Oxford streets around 9 p.m.Police say a man and woman inside the store were being rude to employees and that's when two security guards employed by Rite Aid interfered and asked them to leave.One of the guards, a 41-year-old man, reportedly walked the couple out of the store to a nearby parking lot in the back of an AMC Theatre where an altercation ensued."We believe it could have been a fistfight, and the gentleman who was arguing in the store pulls out a gun and fires one shot, hitting the (security guard) in the foot," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said.The security guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Police say the suspect was able to get away.On Thursday, police released video of the alleged gunman wearing a "Florida Marlins" hat inside the Rite Aid store.The video also shows the suspects leaving the parking lot in a gold or silver SUV.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.