Business

Philadelphia's Ritz at the Bourse will be closing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the three Ritz theaters in Philadelphia will be closing.

Cohen Media Group, the company that owns the Ritz at the Bourse, says the Old City theater will be shutting down soon.

Though they did not say why the theater was closing, they thanked customers for their business and invited them to continue visiting the Ritz East, also in Old City and the Ritz Five, in Society Hill.

"We regret to inform you that the Ritz at the Bourse is closing. Thank you for your continued patronage and we look forward to serving you at the Ritz East and the Ritz Five," said the theater on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiamovie theaterbusiness
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News