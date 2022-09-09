WATCH LIVE

Multiple stabbings under investigation at Riverside Corrections Facility in Holmesburg

Authorities report three stabbings within three days inside the prison.

13 minutes ago
Police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the head, right eye and torso.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There has been an unusual streak of violence at Riverside Corrections Facility in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Authorities report three stabbings within three days inside the prison.

The latest occurred around 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the head, right eye and torso.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Two inmates were attacked in separate incidents on Tuesday night, about half an hour apart.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed once in the right eye around 5:58 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back and arms.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing incidents.

