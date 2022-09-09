Multiple stabbings under investigation at Riverside Corrections Facility in Holmesburg

Authorities report three stabbings within three days inside the prison.

Police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the head, right eye and torso.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There has been an unusual streak of violence at Riverside Corrections Facility in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

The latest occurred around 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Two inmates were attacked in separate incidents on Tuesday night, about half an hour apart.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed once in the right eye around 5:58 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back and arms.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing incidents.