Police: Man stabbed after road rage incident escalates in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a case of road rage escalated into a stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.
According to police, the stabbing happened in the 8000 block of Bartram Avenue at about 7:15 a.m.
Investigators say a 45-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest following some type of altercation with another driver.
One person was arrested, police said.
The stabbing victim is expected to survive.
