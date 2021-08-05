road rage

Police: Man stabbed after road rage incident escalates in Southwest Philadelphia

Investigators say a 45-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a case of road rage escalated into a stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 8000 block of Bartram Avenue at about 7:15 a.m.

Investigators say a 45-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest following some type of altercation with another driver.

One person was arrested, police said.

The stabbing victim is expected to survive.

